The Chipley Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the individuals pictured above, believed to be involved in a theft and credit card fraud.

Individuals after taking items from a purse then used stolen credit cards to make purchases at Walmart.

If you have any information regarding the identity of any of the individuals pictured above, please contact the Chipley Police Department at 850-638-6310 or Crime Stoppers at 850-638-TIPS.