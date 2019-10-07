Woman’s Club to hold annual yard sale

The Chipley Woman’s Club will hold their big annual fall yard sale on Friday, October 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, October 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will be held inside the clubhouse located at 607 North 5th Street, rain or shine.

There will be toys, holiday decorations, furniture, tools, appliances, electronics, dishes, linens, books, clothes, jewelry, purses, and lots more. Proceeds from this project will help fund scholarships and other donations given by the Club throughout the year.

Donations of items to the sale are welcomed and appreciated. Call 260-5896.