Steele obit

Mrs. Wynelle Forehand Steele, age 85, of Bonifay, Florida passed away October 7, 2019 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born September 13, 1934 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Hezzie Forehand, Sr. and Myrtle Pate Forehand.

In addition to her parents, Wynelle was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Steele and a brother, Ralph Forehand.

Mrs. Steele is survived by four sons, Michael L. Steele and wife Wanda of Fountain, FL, Ron Verhine and wife Carol of Naples, FL, Don Verhine of Chipley, FL and Jack Steele of Wesley Chapel, FL; one daughter, Lynn Lance and husband Jim Bozarth of Chipley, FL; one brother, Hezzie Forehand, Jr. and Fran Forehand of Jacksonville, FL; one sister, Bernice Mitchum of Bonifay, FL; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and serval nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 11, 2019 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the New Smyrna Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 am at Peel Funeral Home Chapel.