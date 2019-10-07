Gorman obit

Donald Christian Gorman, 50, of Bascom, Florida passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Maitland, Florida, on June 24, 1969, but raised in California. His parents were Donald D. and Rosalie Truskowsky Gorman. His father was a preacher and Donald also loved the Lord. He gave outstanding service to Uber and his riders. Donald was one of the best Uber drivers in Panama City Beach and surrounding areas. It was all about his 10 minutes, and he made friends that turned out to be friends for life, but his love was spending time with his family and friends. “He was our best friend, husband and father. He was our rock.” Donald’s passion was fishing. When not with his family or work, he was always fishing. He was an avid commercial fisherman. He supplied Jackson County, Florida and surrounding areas with catfish and bait from his bait and tackle store, he along with his wife of 29 wonderful and loving years. He will be dearly missed.

Donald is survived by his wife, Louria; son, William Casey Land; four granddaughters, Abbigail, Aubreyana, Analeigh, Avaril of Tallahassee, FL; daughter, Tusdie (Parrish) Monroe and two grandsons, Henry and Jax of Alford, FL.

Memorial service will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.