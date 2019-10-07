Gas price update

Florida gas prices have risen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.46/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 stations. Gas prices in Florida are 5.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Florida is priced at $2.24/g today while the most expensive is $3.09/g, a difference of 85.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $5.52/g, a difference of $3.63/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.65/g today. The national average is up 9.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 25.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Florida and the national average going back a decade:

October 7, 2018: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

October 7, 2017: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

October 7, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

October 7, 2015: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

October 7, 2014: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

October 7, 2013: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

October 7, 2012: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

October 7, 2011: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

October 7, 2010: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

October 7, 2009: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

“It was a mixed bag for gas prices over the last week even as oil prices remained relatively low. California continued to lead the nation as prices skyrocketed, but appear to have peaked for now, while the Great Lakes states also saw prices march higher due to a price cycle. Other states saw some downward movement, but we appear ripe for a week that features more price decreases than increases, especially for hard-hit California,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “I believe we’re due for the national average to edge lower by perhaps five cents in the coming week as I believe increases should be limited due to oil’s drop in the last week fueled by continued worry over tariffs and trade, not with just China but now extending to Europe after the WTO agreed with the U.S. that Airbus was getting favorable treatment. Many motorists may scoff at such an issue affecting gas prices, but indeed, the threat of tariffs between such large trading partners is a serious issue that could result in slowdowns in both areas, leaving demand for oil lower and thus weighing on oil prices as a result.”