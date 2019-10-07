Mrs. Myra Sue Cody, 67, of Dothan went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving and devoted family.

Mrs. Cody was a retired educator at Cottonwood High School in Cottonwood, Alabama and a member of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Cottonwood, Alabama.

She is survived by her husband, Alexander Cody and son, Jason Cody both of Dothan, AL; sisters: Rita and Helen Coleman; brothers: Alexander and Herbert Coleman; grands, in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10:00 until 10:45 am at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Cottonwood, Alabama.

A celebration of life will began at 11 am, Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church sanctuary, 1499 Dyras Road, Cottonwood, Alabama.

Mrs. Cody will be laid to rest in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.