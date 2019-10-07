BCF holds Annual Olympic Games

The Seventh Annual Olympic Games began with high anticipation and intense excitement as students made their way to the flagpole at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville on September 19. Students and faculty watched as teams marched to the games waving their team flags ready to compete. Wearing matching shirts and “game day” decorated faces, teams bowed their heads respectfully as Lisa Kinchen sang the National Anthem and BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen prayed. Loud cheers and excitement ensued as Kinchen stated, “Let the games begin!”

Teams cheered each other on as they faced tough (egg toss, tug-of-war, canoe race, and balloon survival) and intense challenges (conference bike triathlon) throughout the event. Teams were equally divided between students that live in the dorms on campus, students that live in married housing, and students that live off-campus. Team one included students living in Napier Hall, the Pod, and Brackin-Chandler Hall. Team two consisted of students that live off-campus and those that live in married housing. Team three included Conrad, Courtyard, and Lakeside dorms and team four was residents from Ogletree and Smith Hall.

This year’s Olympics were planned and organized by Intramural Coordinator Wes Hamby and Neal Potter, Assistant to the Director of Operations/ Comptroller. Each team played hard putting in a lot of effort as they competed in every event. However, as the points earned during each competition were added together, there was only one team that came out on top. The winner of the 2019 BCF Olympic games was team one – Napier, the Pod, and Brackin-Chandler Hall. BCF Senior and Resident Assistant Hailey High stated, “I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better last Olympics! Napier, the Pod, and Brackin came in with so much energy and held it the entire time. One great thing about the Olympics is that everyone cheers for each other, not just their own team. I think that really says something about the atmosphere of BCF.”

There was also a Team Spirit Award that was presented to the team who encouraged and showed the greatest amount of enthusiasm during the events. Hamby awarded this honor to team four – Ogletree and Smith Hall after witnessing their tremendous sportsmanship and strong overall team spirit. The 2019 BCF Olympics gives evidence that BCF students not only pray hard and study hard, but also play hard.

