Jackson obit

Bobby Gene Jackson, 77, of Cypress died Friday, October 4, 2019 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, AL.

Bobby was native and lifelong resident of Jackson County, FL, born November 10, 1941 to the late Murray Jackson and late Pearl Daniels Jackson. His career was in management of IGA Grocery Stores. He enjoyed riding horses and working with carpentry work for others. Bobby had a great memory, he enjoyed being the family historian, remembering and telling many old family stories.

In addition to his parents, Bobby is preceded in death by one brother, Murray Junior Jackson; one sister, Deloris Jackson Horne; his son, Michael Jackson.

Survivors include three sons, Gregory Jackson, Arnie Jackson, both of Marianna, and Dwight Jackson of Dothan; two brothers, Garey Jackson of Marianna and Billy Jackson of Alford; six sisters, Annette Roberts, of Oklahoma City, Sara Medlock of Apex, NC, Daisy Brraentine of Marianna, Marge Nolin of Dothan, AL., Grace Bennett of Pensacola and Patricia Edwards of Clearmont, FL; seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the chapel of James & Sikes Funeral Home with Rev. Roberts Johns officiating. Burial will follow in Cow Pen Pond Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Homes Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Tuesday at 9 a.m. until funeral time at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.