State Road 79 traffic shift in Vernon

North and southbound traffic on State Road 79 from Cook Circle to Court Avenue in Vernon will be transitioned to the northbound travel lanes Monday, Oct. 7 around 6 p.m. as crews begin reconstruction efforts on the southbound roadway. Drivers can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions Sunday, Oct. 6 as workers prepare for the upcoming traffic shift.

In addition, the traffic signal at Court Avenue (County Road 277/Roche Avenue) will be adjusted and turn lanes added to allow traffic to flow in both directions.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area and to watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are double when workers are present.