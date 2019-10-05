Senior recognition at VHS

Included in this year’s homecoming activities, Vernon High School recognized seniors in a pre-game ceremony Friday night. Those recognized included the following:

Football – Zelaney Brown, Gabriel Cooke, Joseph Fielding, Daeveon Foreman, Shyron Green, Tyler Isenhoff, Darrell Powell, Marquez Randolph, John Somerset, Jordan Speed, Tyler Watford, Trey Works (manager), Alayna Brown (videographer), Mikayla Cotton (flag runner)

Band/JROTC – Victoria Anderson-Purvis, Shawn Arndt, CJ Corbin, Tyrick Davis, Chris Dubose, Nethaniel Huskey, CJ Krouse, Jevion Leverett, Bailey Lunsford, Angel Petty, Leigh Vaught, Desiree Walston

Cheerleading – Caitlin Anderson, Jasmine Baker, Jaime Campbell, Kiersten Gilmore, Jordan Johnson, Jacara Potter, Chloe Taylor