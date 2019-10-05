Orwat receives Agricultural Extension award

Matthew J. Orwat received the Achievement Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents during the 2019 Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference held in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Matthew J. Orwat was one of several honorees who represent the top one percent of the membership selected by their peers and the Director of Extension. The following represents the awardee’s recognition citation:

Matt Orwat, UF / IFAS Extension Horticulture Agent has distinguished himself in service by receiving the Achievement Award in 2019. He is passionate about sharing horticultural knowledge, particularly about roses and fruit trees, to a wide variety of clientele throughout Washington County and the entire Florida Panhandle. He is editor for Gardening in the Panhandle electronic newsletter producing 49 issues annually, serving 3,400 subscribers. His extension programs are comprehensive and focused on commercial horticulture and homeowner horticulture. He also serves as an affiliate faculty member at the University of Florida for the Center for Landscape Conservation and Ecology (CLCE). Matt’s honors include 14 different team awards, many of which he was the lead faculty member. If you need any assistance with anything horticulturally related in Washington County, please contact his office at 850-638-6180 or mjorwat@ufl.edu