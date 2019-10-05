FPTC holds executive advisory board meeting

Featuring an opportunity to discuss mission, direction, achievement and the future, the Florida Panhandle Technical College Executive Advisory Board held their annual meeting on Thursday, October 3.

The advisory panel, made up of industry, educational and business sector partners, along with faculty, students and graduates, meets annually to discuss the state of the college, performance and goals, and this year FPTC Director Martha Compton gave a glowing report on just that.

Discussing changes in the workplace, residual effects from last year’s Hurricane Michael on the workforce and other factors affecting labor supply and demand, the meeting lasted around an hour and included lively discussion about the heritage of the school as well as potential direction.

“We offer a career opportunity instead of just a job, in a post-secondary educational environment, at reasonable cost and with easy access,” said Compton at the close of the session, “and we are proud of our continuing efforts to communicate with and supply the workplace with qualified, trained employees.”

The evening ended with a catered banquet in the campus restaurant, highlighting several successful graduates of the FPTC programs, all taking time to tell their compelling stories, many of which included financial aid, teacher encouragement and successful employment.

At present Florida Panhandle Technical College offers over 35 degree and certification programs and enjoys a high placement rate for graduates from the various skilled programs, including EMT, Drone, Fire 1, Welding, Electrical, Photography, Multi-Media Design, Medical Administrative Assistant, Culinary, Cosmetology, IT, Cyber Security and Networking, Practical Nursing, Drafting, Law Enforcement, Hemodialysis, Corrections and Public Safety, Digital Video Technology and Continuing Adult Education.

For more information, drop by Student Services at 757 Hoyt Street in Chipley, call 850-638-1180 Extension 302, or visit www.FPTC.edu.