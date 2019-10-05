Cloud obit

On October 3, 2019, Robert R. Cloud passed away and went home to be with his Lord and Savior.

Everyone knew him as Bob, the man who fixed lawnmowers. Bob was born on July 14, 1927 in the Paramore Community, Jackson County Florida. He entered the United States Navy when he was seventeen years old and served two years; after which, he enlisted with the United States Air Force and served twenty years, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. During his time of serving our country in the military, Bob became a veteran of three foreign wars: WWII, Korean, Vietnam. In 1969, Bob retired and he and his family moved from Tennessee to Jackson County. Upon moving to Jackson County, Bob went to work for the State of Florida, Department of General Services Division of Surplus Property; where he spent twenty years and retired in 1989. He loved spending time outdoors and was an avid NASCAR fan. During race season you could always find him sitting in his recliner watching the races. Bob knew and had many friends and family members.

Bob is preceded in death by his mom and dad, Arlene and Wilton Cloud, brothers, Doc and Lawrence.

Surviving Bob is his immediate family: wife, Faye, sons David and Wade, granddaughters Jessie and Taylor, great grandchildren Aidyn, Oliver, Kaia. In addition, Bob is also survived by his sisters and brothers and their families: Novice, Justine, Gail, Risher, Cary, Grady.

Bob impacted the lives of numerous people and his passing will leave a void in the lives of those closest to him. His family, although grieving, wants everyone to accompany them in rejoicing in the knowledge, Bob has earned his wings and is celebrating with his Lord, Jesus Christ.

Graveside funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Marianna with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.