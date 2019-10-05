BCF to hold Education Symposium

The Teacher Education Division of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will host the Fall 2019 Education Symposium on Thursday, October 17, from 1:30-3:30 in the Kinchen Center located on the BCF campus. This semester’s topic will be “Unpacking the Standards” featuring Ms. Patricia Delgado as the presenter.

Delgado is an admired instructor at Graceville Elementary School where she has taught various grade levels for many years. She will be sharing information that she has gained through personal experiences from a seasoned teacher perceptive. During the symposium, all education majors are encouraged to attend, but everyone is welcome to join the discussion.

For more information on the Teacher Education Division or the Education Programs offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.