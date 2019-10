A Cottondale woman is behind bars and facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Washington County.

On October 3, 2019 around 9:30 p.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a Dodge truck on Corbin Road. The passenger, 38-year-old Bristina O’Bryan, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an outstanding Jackson County warrant for child neglect.

O’Bryan was booked into the Washington County Jail.