SSS visits Troy University

Recently, Chipola Student Support Services students attended Trojan Day at Troy University in Troy, Alabama. Students learned about academics and student life during a walking tour of the main campus. Following the tour, students cheered on the TROY Trojan football team in their game against Arkansas State University in Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. The highlight of the festivities included tailgating with various fraternities and sororities and watching the Sound of the South Trojan Band Day performances.

