Florida College System Chancellor visits Chipola College

MARIANNA—Kathy Hebda, Chancellor of the Florida College system, visited Chipola College on Oct. 2 as part of her tour of all 28 Florida Colleges.

The Chancellor was accompanied by Caleb Hawkes, FCS Executive Director for External & Governmental Affairs, and Judy Green, Florida College System Foundation President.

The visit began with a video overview of the college created by Chipola TV Director, Eric Dove.

Dr. Pam Rentz, Vice President of Instructional Affairs and Melissa Cauley, Associate Vice President of Student Affairs, presented an overview of the college’s academic and workforce programs, as well as the services provided to students.

Students in the Health Sciences division conducted a drill in the college’s Ambulance Simulator which featured students from nursing and EMS programs. Health Sciences Director Trilia Mays, EMS Coordinator Tina Maloy and Katie Hayes, Patient Simulation Coordinator, oversaw the demonstration.

Evelyn Ward, Director of Fine and Performing Arts, organized a luncheon and tour of the Chipola Center for the Arts.

English Professor Dr. Rachel West and Connie Smith, Director of Technical Theatre, described their project, Our Lives in Letters: A World War II Perspective, which was a collaborative effort among Chipola, Northern Illinois University and Florida State University’s Institute on World War II and the Human Experience.

The Chancellor visited the Engineering Technology program with Darwin Gilmore, Dean of Workforce and Economic Development, where she learned about the college’s Business partnership with Rex Lumber Company. Welding instructor Curtis Jenkins took the chancellor on a tour of the college’s welding mobile unit.

During a luncheon, the Chancellor met with students representing various college programs. Students included: Anthony Severson, Education major and performer in college fine and performing arts programs; Tamarique Jones, ACE tutor and pre-med major; Tammie Lijbers, softball player from The Netherlands; Robert Bennett, baseball player from Liburn, GA; Mary Beth Brown, Phi Theta Kappa President; Kaci Compton, Student Government Association, President; Nicholas Pittman, Student Support Services (SSS Program) President and Aliya Everett, Cheerleader, Cross Country runner and SSS Vice President.

Judy Green, President of the FCS Foundation, presented scholarship funds to help Chipola students. Four students were recognized for the Florida Blue Nursing Scholarship—Crystal Marshall, Amanda Wilkes, Ceria Thomas and Cheyenne Mayo. Three students were recognized for the Bank of America Dream Makers Scholarship—Robin DeShazo, Jay’Hda McGriff and Jay’Lon McGriff.