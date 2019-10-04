Cooper obit

Mrs. Willeen Beck Cooper, age 74, of Caryville, Florida passed away October 2, 2019 at her home.

She was born September 4, 1945 in Opp, Alabama to the late Wilmer Beck and Lillian Ellison Beck.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cooper was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Cooper, a daughter, Williadean Raley, a sister, Lucille Sellers and a brother, Clyde Beck.

Mrs. Cooper is survived by one son, James Cooper and Sonja West of Dothan, AL; three daughters, Diana Hewett and Buster of Caryville, FL, Darlene Sexton of Westville, FL and Gerlene Slocum of Caryville, FL; one brother, Hershel Beck and Janey of Caryville, FL; 14 grandchildren, 23 great- grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at The Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Caryville with Rev. Ike Bird officiating. Interment will follow in Dyson Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 9 to 10 AM at the church.