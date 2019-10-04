BSU voter registration

The Social and Behavioral Sciences Division at Chipola College will host a Financial Literacy Program in Jackson Hall, Z116 on Monday, Oct. 7, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Guest speaker is Chuck Hudson, Jackson County Executive of First Commerce Credit Union. All students are welcome to attend.

BSU will hold a Voter Registration Drive in the Social and Behavioral Sciences Lobby, Wednesday, October 9, from 9 a.m. to noon. A photo ID is required. Prospective voters may change address or party affiliation.