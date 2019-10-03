Kelsey obit

Donna Janice Kelsey, 63, departed this life on October 2, 2019 from a long term-illness. She was born on May 12, 1956.

Janice, as commonly known, loved her flowers, animals and the ocean.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Riggs and her father, J.B. Wilson, a brother, Bobby Wilson, her sister, Carolyn Brock and step brother, Ricky Brogan.

Janice is survived by her daughter, Shannon K. Mulkey and husband Jason of Blakely, GA, brother, Johnny B. Wilson and wife Shirley of Cornersville, TN, sister, Beverly Jo Tatum of Marianna, FL, special friend, Jimmie W. Boggs of Marianna, FL and her longtime friend Barbara Debolt of Somerville, TX.

Her orchids and her Yorkies were her biggest past time enjoyments along with shopping craft stores, re-furbishing furniture and home decorating.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

