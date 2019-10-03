Garden Club welcomes October

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Chipley Garden Club met on Wednesday, October 2, at the home of Gweneth & Wade Collins for its regular monthly meeting. Inside the front door, members were met by “ghostly” decorations right in tune with the Halloween season.

Club President Debbie Mitchell welcomed the group and conducted the business portion of the meeting. The main focus was the upcoming Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. District II meeting to be held next week in Chipley at the Washington County Agricultural Center.

Several committee chairs made reports. Scarecrow Chair Gweneth Collins proclaimed the Scarecrow Fest a success with over twenty scarecrows entered in the contest. Butterfly Chair Ri McGlamery requested assistance replanting and weeding the butterfly garden at Falling Waters State Park. Wildflower Chair Glenda Wilson brought a Lobelia cardinalis aka Cardinal Flower to show to the group. The wildflower is a bright red, endangered native. Yard of the Month Co-Chair Betty Fairchild announced that Elite Realty on Main Street will be awarded the October Yard of the Month.

In other business, Youth Chair Linda Pigott asked everyone to mark their calendars to visit Kate Smith Elementary during October, November and February to make terrariums, dish gardens, and live/dried arrangements. Recycling Chair Beth Watford shared ways to recycle plastic water bottles into watering devices for plants and reminded everyone to use fewer plastics and get in the habit of using re-usable shopping bags.

The program for the meeting was “A Visit to Bellingrath Gardens & Home.” Gweneth Collins shared information on the beautiful Southern Estate public garden located just south of Mobile, Alabama. The group viewed two short DVDs of her visits to the gardens.

The next monthly meeting of Chipley Garden Club will be held Wednesday, November 6 at the First Presbyterian Church in Chipley. If you would like more information about the club and its activities, please contact Club President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536.