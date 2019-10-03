Cocaine and Ecstasy found during traffic stop

An Alabama man was arrested in Washington County on felony drug charges during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

On October 2nd, 43-year-old Kenya Coleman of Spanish Fort, was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy, possession of a firearm during a felony, and possession of marijuana.

A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy located the items during a search after the truck Coleman was driving was stopped near S.R. 77 on Brickyard Road.