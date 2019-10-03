Clergy Appreciation Month

Pastoral Appreciation at Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church

The Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church at 816 Sunday Road, Chipley will be having their Pastoral Appreciation Service for Pastor Malcolm O. Nelson on Sunday, October 20th.

Dr. Christopher V. White, Pastor of New Prospect AME Zion Church, Spartanburg, South Carolina will be the preacher for the 11 am service. The Rev. Willie E. Brown, Sr., Pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Argyle will be the preacher for the 3 pm service.

The Theme is: “God’s Servant Leader” — “….let the greatest among you become as the youngest, and the leader as one who serves.” Luke 22:26 (ESV)

Dinner will be served starting at 1 pm. All are invited.