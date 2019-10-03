Chipley couple arrested after search warrant; drugs seized

A Chipley couple is facing felony drug charges after the Washington County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at their home on Wheeler Lane.

On September 27th, Task Force investigators from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police Department entered the home and found a minor present with narcotics in the home.

36-year old James Poh and 47-year-old Stacey Poh were taken into custody after deputies located 56 grams of cocaine, 70 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and more than 350 THC vape cartridges during the search.

James and Stacey Poh were both booked on the charges of cruelty towards a child and possession of synthetic narcotics.

James Poh was also booked on the charges of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell or distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, possession of synthetic narcotic with intent to sell or distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.