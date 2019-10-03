BCF enjoys Cookie Day

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville was filled with excitement on September 30, as BCF First Lady Ruth Ann Kinchen made a special delivery. At the beginning of each semester, the First Lady and her assistant, Ms. Gail Floyd, arrive on campus carrying trays full of homemade cookies and goodies. The day has come to be known on campus as “Cookie Day” and it brightens up the day for students, faculty, and staff all over the campus.

Over the years, the First Lady has insisted on keeping the tradition alive simply because it brings joy to students, faculty, and staff during their busy schedules. It also provides a taste of home for students who may find themselves missing home after the adjustment to college life. This sweet delivery is so much more than just cookies and treats, it shows a level of compassion and love that Ms. Ruth Ann demonstrates to the entire BCF family. It reminds students at BCF that they are more than just college students, they are deeply loved and earnestly prayed for every day.

After hearing about the cookie tradition, new student Mary Klein headed to her dorm to enjoy the treats. “Cookie Day brought about a level of community between me and the girls in my dorm,” stated Klein. “We had the chance to sit, laugh, and joke around while bonding over all the sweet treats. And to me, nothing is better than fellowship and treats.”

In addition to the sacrifice and expense of making all of the cookies, Ms. Ruth Ann always champions making sure students feel at home and loved. For more information on how you can become a student at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.