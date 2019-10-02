Upcoming shows at HCHS

The Holmes County High School Drama/Chorus Department will present a One Night Showcase on Thursday, October 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the HCHS auditorium. The night will feature different styles of music and dance along with a variety of solos. Songs include Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’, Love Is An Open Door, Can You Feel the Love Tonight, I Love Rock & Roll Medley, You Give Love A Bad Name, Dancing Queen, and more.

The HCHS Drama/Chorus Department will also present a Gospel Music Showcase on Saturday, October 19, beginning at 6:30 and Sunday afternoon, October 20, at 2:30. The evening will feature a variety of styles of Gospel music. Songs will include I Go to the Rock, Shut de Do, All Night, All Day, an Old Time Religion Medley (Old Time Religion, Down By the Riverside, Do Lord), When the Roll Is Called up Yonder, Fly Away Medley (I’ll Fly Away, On Jordan’s Stormy Banks, We’ll Understand It Better By & By, When the Saints Go Marchin’ In), I Can Only Imagine, along with gospel favorites such as I Wouldn’t Take Nothing for My Journey Now, I Saw the Light, Angel Band, Filling Station, and many more. Bobby White will be on hand playing banjo and harmonica and Four Calvary will be singing. There will also be a singalong to conclude the evening.

Everyone is invited to attend both of these special performances. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. For more information call 547 – 9000 or Holmes County High School Drama Department facebook page.