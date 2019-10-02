Washington County Clerk of Court Offering Savings Event on Fees to Reinstate Driver Licenses

WHAT: Operation Green Light, Washington County Clerk of Court, A Driver License Reinstatement Days Event

WHEN: 8:00am-7pm, Thursday, October 17, 2019

WHERE: Washington County Courthouse

WHO: Individuals looking to save on fees and have their driver license reinstated.

CONTACT: For further information, please contact Glenna Hammack at 850-638-6285 or ghammack@washingtonclerk.com

During Operation Green Light, Washington County customers with suspended driver licenses will have an opportunity to pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets. Qualifying customers may be eligible for waived late fees, extended payment plans or other assistance on a case by case basis. Customers may also be able to have suspended driver licenses reinstated.

**This only applies to Washington County suspensions. You are eligible for reinstatement under this program if you were suspended due to: Driving without a valid license, driving with a suspended license, failing to make a payment on penalties in collection, and failing to appear in court for a traffic violation.