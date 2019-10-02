Jackson obit

Jeffrey Alan Jackson, 43, of Marianna, Florida passed from this life Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Jeffrey was born October 20, 1975 to Billy and Eugina Henry Jackson. He loved to work with his hands doing woodwork and building playhouses and barns for children. He loved his children.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his mother, Eugina, as well as maternal and paternal grandparents.

He is survived by his father, Billy Wayne (Helen) Jackson of Marianna, FL; four children, Brooke, Alex, and Gabby Rose Jackson of Evans, Georgia, and Lainey Jackson of Marianna, FL; two brothers, Bill (Susan) Jackson of South Carolina and James Jackson of Virginia; two step-sisters, Wanda (Alan) Biggs of Marianna, and Tonja (Steve) Land of Cottondale, FL; two step-brothers, Charles Miles of Georgia and William Miles of Cottondale, FL, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.