BCF prepares for Preview Day

Preview Day at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) is less than a week away and the BCF family is enthusiastically preparing to highlight all of the wonderful attributes that make the college a great option for prospective students. The twice-a-year open house is a fun, informational family affair intended to give prospective students the opportunity to visit the college campus and see if this is where they should continue their education.

On October 11, registration is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. (CST) in the BCF Wellness Center, located in the heart of the campus. After registration and a brief welcome, several scholarships will be awarded and an overview of the day’s events will be provided. Guests will have the opportunity to visit with faculty and staff, gather information about the many degree programs and financial aid opportunities available, and meet the division chairs and dorm advisors at the exhibit booths located in the Wellness Center. Following the meet and greet time, prospective students and their families will be given the opportunity to attend a class that aligns with their desired educational goals. They can also choose to attend a financial aid briefing that will cover practical topics such as familiarization with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the tuition assistance and scholarship programs that are available to eligible BCF students.

When the classroom visits and financial aid brief conclude, campus visitors will gather in the R.G. Lee Chapel to take part in a special time of student led praise and worship where all of the musical groups on campus will be highlighted. During the special Preview Day chapel service, the heart of BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen will be heard as he greets everyone and delivers the chapel message. Potential students will gain some insight into what a typical Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in the life of a BCF student looks like, as chapel services are held three times each week.

Accompanied by the smooth sound of the skilled BCF Jazz Band, prospective students and guests will enjoy lunch in the Deese Center, where students enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner throughout the week. After sharing a meal and enjoying the music provided by the talented BCF students, the Resident Assistants (RA’s) will provide tours of the on-campus housing options while Admissions Counselors give tours of the rest of campus.

Visitors attending Preview Day will get a glimpse into student life when they gather back in the Wellness Center to observe a volleyball challenge between the faculty and graduating seniors. There be a winner on the court, but there will also be an opportunity for two more prospective students to win $500 scholarships! In addition to the scholarship drawings, the $25 application fee will be waived for any students who choose to apply at this special open house event!

If you are looking for a college to prepare you to change the world, Preview Day is the perfect time to consider whether BCF might be that place! To register for Preview Day or obtain more information, please visit www.baptistcollege.edu or contact 850-263-3261.