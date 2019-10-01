Truck driver arrested in sex abuse case with child

A 44-year-old semi-truck driver was arrested in Arkansas last week following an investigation of sexual misconduct with a minor in Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Michael Shane Corbin after investigators received statements of sexual misconduct between Corbin and a 13-year-old child.

Corbin was arrested by West Memphis Police Department on September 25th and is awaiting extradition to Florida on the charges of lewd and lascivious behavior by an offender 18 years of age or older with victim 12 years of age to 16 years of age, lewd and lascivious conduct by a person 18 years of age or older, distributing obscene material to a minor, use of an electronic device to lure child.