Fountain Victory Tabernacle will be celebrating pastor appreciation for Pastors Cathy and Richard Crider on Sunday, October 13. Trish Brannon will be ministering in song and word. Service will start at 10:30 a.m., and lunch will follow the service.

The congregation invites everyone to attend this special service as they celebrate their pastors’ fifth year. The church is located at 18801 Highway 231 in Fountain.