Griffin obit

Kathleen Elizabeth Peacock Griffin entered this world on February 4, 1941 and went home to Jesus on September 27, 2019.

She was born in Altha, Florida and has lived in this area the majority of her life. She traveled with her husband in the early years of their marriage and eventually settled in Marianna where she continued to raise her children.

Kathleen worked as a caregiver in many different stages of her life. She began with her younger brother and sister, acting a second mother. Later, after her children were born, she babysat others so she would be able to stay home. Finally, to the elderly, where she strived to ensure they were taken care of, wanted for nothing, but most importantly, knew that someone loved them. She loved taking care of others; that was what brought her the greatest joy. Whether young or old, no task was too big or too small for her to tackle.

She was a firm believer in Christ and attended church faithfully. Traditional hymns and a small country church were all she needed. She read her Bible daily and prayed ceaselessly. Whatever the need or situation, she knew the Lord would provide.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her mother, Emily Jane Peacock; three brothers: Curtis, Ewell, and Earl Peacock; three nephews: Anthony Peacock, Greg Peacock, and James Earl Peacock, Jr; and two great-nieces: Addyson and Allison Peacock.

She is survived by her four children: Emily McCawley of Las Vegas, NV; Cecil Griffin, Jr. of Orlando, FL; Sue (Larry, Jr.) Davis of Crawfordville, FL; and Melody (Jimmy) Wade of Marianna, FL, two sisters: Frances Arnold of Sneads, FL, Janice (Millard) Hussey of Marianna, FL, and three brothers: Gene (Roberta) Peacock, Donnie (Sherry) Peacock, and Billy (Shirley) Peacock all of Alford, FL, grandchildren: Amber, James, Crystal, Tyler, Laura, Justin, Chance, Dawana (Trent), Christafer (Tanja), Joy, Krystal, Shelbi, Kathy (Chris), Zach, Jessica (John), and Cassidy (Alex), great-grandchildren: Alayna, Carmelo, Angel, Dixyn, Hailee, Gage, Emory, Ilianna, Natt, Rashid, Shadi, Brently, Kassia, Karissa, Karlee, Wyatt, and Charlotte; as well as an abundance of loved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10 AM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.

Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.