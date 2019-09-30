Wanted man arrested after fleeing traffic stop

A Chipley man wanted by local law enforcement agencies is behind bars after attempting to flee from a traffic stop on foot.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on September 6, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a GMC truck traveling S.R. 77 near the Washington County Recycling Center. Deputies had received an anonymous tip that 25-year-old Christopher Lee Stasko would be a passenger in the vehicle. Stasko was wanted on multiple warrants after previously fleeing from law enforcement in both Washington and Holmes Counties.

Before the driver could come to a complete stop, Stasko bailed out of the vehicle and attempted to run into the nearby woods. A short distance later, WCSO deputies took Stasko into custody.

During a search, deputies found a syringe and a plastic bag of methamphetamine in Stasko’s pocket.

Stasko was booked into the Washington County Jail on multiple warrants including a violation of state probation as well as new charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.