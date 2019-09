Walker obit

Robert Earl Walker Jr., age 68, passed from this life September 19, 2019 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL.

He was born in Dania, FL on September 17, 1951 to Robert Earl, Sr. and Clara M. (Wheeler) Walker.

Robert lived in Fountain, Florida and worked at Home Depot on Back Beach Road.

He is preceded in death by his father and two sisters: Susan Urso and Reesa Heimer.

Robert is survived by his wife, Shellie (Walls) Walker, his mother, Clara M. (Wheeler) Coiffi, one brother, Frank S. Walker and wife Elizabeth, one sister, Roberta K. Walker, 7 children: Robert Earl Walker III of Santa Barbra, California, Robert S. and Rachel C. Walker SFC RET. of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Dominic S. Longo of Vernon, Florida, Amy Seira Walker of Davie, Florida, Santana M. Longo of Wausau, Florida, and Jennifer L. Johnson of Boyton Beach, Florida, 13 grandchildren: Riley S. Walker, Rowan L. Walker and Eden R. Walker of Alpharetta, GA, Lauren Walker and Nikita Walker of Santa Barbra, California, Nathan M. Johnson of Boyton Beach, Florida, Romeo J. Longo, Vincent C. Longo, Stormie M. and Sebastian C. Hewitt of Wausau, Florida, and Faun L. Longo of Vernon, FL, and one great grandchild.

Memorialization by cremation.