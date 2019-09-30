A look back on recent arrests made by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office:

A traffic stop by WCSO deputies led to the arrest of 24-year-old Kyle Wood on August 28th. Wood was stopped for speeding on S.R. 79 near Moss Hill Road in Vernon.

During a search of the vehicle deputies located methamphetamine, two glass pipes, and four baggies containing marijuana.

Wood was taken into custody for driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

________________________

Later that, afternoon, a WCSO deputy stopped a white Chevrolet truck in the parking lot of a convenience store in Wausau. K9 Titan was deployed during the stop and alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from within the vehicle.

The driver, 47-year-old Russell Stewart of Wausau, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Stewart was taken into custody on the drug-related charges and also booked on a felony charge of driving with a suspended license.

________________________

On August 29th, The Washington County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 2510 Trailblazer Lane in Chipley. Investigators made contact with one resident, 43-year-old Kellie Lipford, and was advised 40-year-old Louie Weathers was not home at the time.

During a search of the residence, methamphetamine was located in the couple’s bedroom. In a second room, identified by Lipford as Weathers’ “Tattoo Room”, deputies also located methamphetamine, marijuana two glass pipes, a handgun, and rifle along with ammunition next to Weather’s Department of Corrections Activity Log.

After speaking to Weathers on the phone, Lipford told deputies that Weathers stated he did not need to talk to law enforcement and would not be coming home.

Lipford was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of possession of methamphetamine.

A warrant for Weathers’ arrest was then obtained and Weathers’ probation officer was notified that he was not at his residence, which is a condition of his state probation.

Weathers was arrested on September 2nd and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of a weapon and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later booked on a violation of state probation warrant, which stemmed from this case.

________________________

On September 2nd, a WCSO K9 unit stopped a vehicle on Fordham Road after observing it being driven erratically. Once K9 Axil was deployed, he alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. A search revealed the driver, 36-year-old Charlie Nettles was in possession of methamphetamine and a digital scale.

Nettles was arrested and booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia

________________________

On September 3rd, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious incident call on Moss Hill Road around 8:30 p.m. The complainant advised an unknown vehicle was parked on a neighboring piece of property and someone had taken the land owner’s canoe into the lake to go fishing.

The fisherman, 48-year-old Clay Guthrie, paddled back to the dock at the deputies request and stated he had previously owned the adjoining property and assumed it would be okay to borrow the boat and go fishing.

During the investigation, Guthrie admitted to having a meth pipe hidden in his cup, which was located at his feet. Following a search, deputies located the pipe, a bag containing methamphetamine, and a used syringe.

Guthrie was taken into custody on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

________________________

In the early morning hours of September 4th, deputies responded to a traffic accident on Moss Hill Road in Vernon. Once on scene, Washington County EMS personnel advised deputies they witnessed a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. As they attempted to check on the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Steven Roth, he attempted to leave the area nearly colliding with a semi-truck before striking a tree on the opposite side of the roadway.

As deputies made contact with Roth, they observed a Gatorade bottle on the floorboard of his truck, which had a clear rubber hose melted into the cap. A glass pipe was connected to the end of a second hose coming from the center of the bottle.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Roth for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

________________________

A September 17th traffic stop, on McFatter Avenue, ended in the arrest of 27-year-old Courtney Quackenbush. During a search of the vehicle being driven by Quackenbush, deputies located two unused syringes in the center console. In a pink and black pouch located in Quackenbush’s purse, deputies located two used syringes, a container with methamphetamine residue, a tourniquet, a green cut straw with methamphetamine residue, a plastic bag containing two cut cigarette filters soaked in methamphetamine, a contact case containing a cut cigarette filter soaked in methamphetamine, and a syringe filled with liquid methamphetamine.

Quackenbush was taken into custody and booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

________________________

On September 17th, around 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance on Dupree Road. The caller advised the suspect left walking after cutting a tire with a knife. As deputies arrived they saw a white male following a female, walking on the roadway.

The man, identified as 35-year-old James Cox of Vernon, was taken into custody after deputies located a bag containing approximately 2.5 grams of methamphetamine in Cox’s pants pocket.