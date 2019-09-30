Hunter safety courses offered in 9 counties in October

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety courses in nine counties in October (list follows). Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.
Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.
All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.
Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.
The locations and times are:
Online-completion course
Escambia County
Oct. 10 (6 to 10 p.m. CT) & Oct.19 (7 to 10 a.m. CT)
Langley Bell 4-H Center
3730 Stefani Road in Cantonment
Oct. 16 (6 to 10 p.m. CT) & Oct. 19 (7 to 10 a.m. CT)
Molino Community Center
6450 Highway 95A in Molino
Franklin County
Oct. 12 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET)
Franklin County School 1
250 U.S. Highway 98 in Eastpoint
Gulf County
Oct. 12 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT)
Gulf Correctional Institution
500 Ike Steele Road in Wewahitchka
Jefferson County
Oct. 12 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET)
Jefferson Correctional Institution
1050 Big Joe Road in Monticello
Leon County
Oct. 25 (6 to 9 p.m. ET) & Oct. 26 (8 a.m. to noon ET)
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission – Bryant Building
620 S. Meridian Street in Tallahassee
Santa Rosa County
Oct. 2 (6 to 10 p.m. CT) & Oct. 19 (7 to 10 a.m. CT)
Santa Rosa County Extension Office
6263 Dogwood Drive in Milton
Oct. 9 (6 to 10 p.m. CT) & Oct. 19 (7 to 10 a.m. CT)
Jay Community Center
5259 Booker Lane in Jay
Wakulla County
Oct. 12 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET)
St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge
St. Marks, FL 32355
Washington County
Oct. 5 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT)
Hard Labor Creek Shooting Sports
2131 Clayton Road in Chipley
Traditional course (must complete both days)
Bay County
Oct.19 & 20 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT)
Bay County Shooting Range 1
0900 Steelfield Road in Panama City Beach
Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.