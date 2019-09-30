Hunter safety courses offered in 9 counties in October

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety courses in nine counties in October (list follows). Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The locations and times are:

Online-completion course

Escambia County

Oct. 10 (6 to 10 p.m. CT) & Oct.19 (7 to 10 a.m. CT)

Langley Bell 4-H Center

3730 Stefani Road in Cantonment

Oct. 16 (6 to 10 p.m. CT) & Oct. 19 (7 to 10 a.m. CT)

Molino Community Center

6450 Highway 95A in Molino

Franklin County

Oct. 12 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET)

Franklin County School 1

250 U.S. Highway 98 in Eastpoint

Gulf County

Oct. 12 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT)

Gulf Correctional Institution

500 Ike Steele Road in Wewahitchka

Jefferson County

Oct. 12 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET)

Jefferson Correctional Institution

1050 Big Joe Road in Monticello

Leon County

Oct. 25 (6 to 9 p.m. ET) & Oct. 26 (8 a.m. to noon ET)

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission – Bryant Building

620 S. Meridian Street in Tallahassee

Santa Rosa County

Oct. 2 (6 to 10 p.m. CT) & Oct. 19 (7 to 10 a.m. CT)

Santa Rosa County Extension Office

6263 Dogwood Drive in Milton

Oct. 9 (6 to 10 p.m. CT) & Oct. 19 (7 to 10 a.m. CT)

Jay Community Center

5259 Booker Lane in Jay

Wakulla County

Oct. 12 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET)

St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge

St. Marks, FL 32355

Washington County

Oct. 5 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT)

Hard Labor Creek Shooting Sports

2131 Clayton Road in Chipley

Traditional course (must complete both days)

Bay County

Oct.19 & 20 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT)

Bay County Shooting Range 1

0900 Steelfield Road in Panama City Beach

Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.