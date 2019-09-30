Drug investigation leads to arrest of four

A drug investigation led to 4 arrests after deputies searched a home on Pine Log Road earlier this month.

On September 3rd, deputies arrived to execute a warrant after receiving information that a woman, who was wanted, was at the location. Once on scene, further investigation led to deputies locating a bag containing more than 7 grams of methamphetamine in the pants of 25-year-old Joseph Buckbee.

A search of the area was then conducted, which resulted in additional methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia being located in the home, a nearby shed, and a vehicle parked on the property.

Buckbee and 23-year-old Criston Bradley were taken into custody for the sell, delivery or distribution of methamphetamine.

28-year-old Joseph Stafford and 37-year-old Michael Siedel were also arrested. Stafford has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Seidel, who was visiting the home at the time of law enforcement’s arrival, was arrested after deputies found methamphetamine in his vehicle.

All four were booked into the Washington County Jail.