October class announcements

You Can Dehydrate THAT? Class

Tuesday, October 15, 6:00-8:30 p.m., at Bonifay First United Methodist Church, 202 N. Oklahoma St., Bonifay.

Come learn how to maximize your dehydrator with this introduction to dehydrating and vacuum sealing. Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials. Space is limited. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108, or the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265. The University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-638-6265 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.

AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE

More than 90% of crashes are preventable, according to National Driving statistics. Sue Trueman, with AARP, will conduct the AARP Smart Driver Course for county residents. Participants are updated regarding new traffic laws and rules of the road, defensive driving techniques, and proven safety strategies.

All participants receive a certificate to provide to their automobile insurer possibly enabling them to receive a discount on their premiums, depending on their carrier’s guidelines.

This program will be offered Saturday, October 12 and Tuesday, October 29, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Ave., Chipley. Please pre-register by calling the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-AARP members. Registration fees will be collected the day of the course. For more information, visit www.aarp.org/drive or call Judy Corbus, Washington County Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, 850-638-6265.