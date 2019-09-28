Vernon football

Vernon made quick work of the Bozeman Bucks this past Friday night as the Yellow Jackets racked up 240 yards rushing to win by a score of 54-14. The score was 48-7 at the half and there was a running clock the entire 2nd half. Vernon ran only 20 plays in the first half.

Vernon’s junior running back K’wan Powell rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Powell scored on runs of 55 and 65 yards, a 65-yard kickoff return, a conversion run, and two extra points.

Vernon junior quarterback Dyvion Bush was 4-7-1-114 and threw scoring passes of 32 yards to Marcell Randolph and 54 yards to Darrell Powell. Powell led VHS receivers with 2 catches for 79 yards. Tyler Watford returned an interception 30 yards for a defensive score and junior Wayne Potter scored on a 3-yard run.

Vernon plays their homecoming/senior night game next Friday night against Graceville (4-1) at Yellow Jacket Stadium and Bozeman (3-3) faces Sneads at home. VHS homecoming/senior night ceremonies start at 6 and kickoff is at 7.