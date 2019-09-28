The Heritage Festival is underway at Falling Waters State Park today. The festival, which began on Friday, features: live music, live cannon fire provided by the North Florida Artillery, chainsaw carving demonstrations by Chad Gainey, antique tractors, Civil War re-enactors, blacksmith, flint knapper, sand castle demonstrations, arts & crafts vendors, raised bed gardening by Master Gardeners, antique farm implements, Native American exhibits, 4-H farm animal display, kid zone, live alligators, great food, and much more!

