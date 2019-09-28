Patricia Ann Hart, age 81 of Bascom, Florida, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Jackson Hospital following a stroke.

Patty was born in Marianna, Florida on September 23, 1938 to Cora (Bevis) and Thomas Judson Landrum, the youngest of six siblings. At age ten, upon her mother’s death, Patty went to live with and was raised by her eldest sister, Sarah Landrum Yeager and husband, Gordon along with their daughter, Nancy, whom she considered a sister as well.

Patty and James Whitfield Hart, Jr. were introduced on a blind date arranged by family members while she was working at Graham Air Base in Marianna. They married March 11, 1961 in Annandale, Virginia. Together they made an unbeatable team. Patty was the consummate hostess and her ability to put people at ease, serve them with grace and create inviting and beautiful spaces in her home are remembered fondly by all who knew and loved her.

Patty and Jim lived in many cities over the course of their marriage and his long career. Next to loving and serving her family and supporting her husband, Patty loved and served in every church she attended including Circle Hill Baptist Church. For years she was the “Coffee and Cookie” lady, making sure things were hot and ready before Sunday School so her fellow members could begin their day with a treat and a smile.

After Jim’s retirement from Duke Energy in Houston, Texas they returned to Jackson County in 1998 to live on his grandfather’s homestead and rekindled many old friendships. Over the next 21 years, Patty was active in the community and the Marianna Woman’s Club. She and Pat Crisp headed an effort to secure funds that were later used to remodel and update the Jackson County Courthouse.

Her greatest happiness and the activity she enjoyed most was spending time with her grandchildren. Her last few weeks were filled with family visits including three visits from her first and only great-grandson. She spent time holding him and singing all the old favorites she remembered from rocking her now-grown grandbabies.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Judson and Cora Bevis Landrum, her sisters and brothers, Sarah Yeager (Gordon), T. J. Landrum (Lauri), Harry Landrum (Nell), Elizabeth Zwart (Harry), Bobby Landrum (DeeDee) and her grandson Hector Dominic DeSimone.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, James Whitfield Hart, Jr.; her children Bill Hart (Tracy) and Melanie DeSimone (Hector); her grandchildren Fiona DeSimone West (Brandon), James Michael DeSimone (Lillie), Julian DeSimone, James Whitfield Hart III, Erin Hart; and her great-grandson Ryker Alexander DeSimone along with her sister, Nancy Gray (Russell) and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Bill Hart, James Michael DeSimone, Julian DeSimone, Whitfield Hart, Brandon West and Jeffery Hart Basford.

Funeral services will be at Circle Hill Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:00 am, Brother John Holley officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive visitors Monday, September 30, 2019 from 5 to 6 pm at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna.

Flowers are welcome. However if you prefer to make a donation, the family requests that it be made in honor of Patty Hart to Circle Hill Baptist Church, 7170 Circle Hill Road, Sneads, FL 32460.