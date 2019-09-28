Get free money for classes at Chipola First Responders Career and Job Fair

Chipola will host a First Responders Career and Job Fair, Thursday, Oct. 17.

Representatives from all areas of law enforcement, corrections, fire-fighting and emergency medical services, will be on hand to share career information and hire employees on the spot. Many agencies and institutions are expected to bring equipment and assets to showcase their work.

Free money is available for classes in Chipola’s Law Enforcement, Corrections, Fire-fighting or EMT/Paramedic programs. Professionals from various career fields will have interactive displays and employment information.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chipola Public Service building. Area high school juniors and seniors will be invited to visit the during the morning, with the public invited to attend from 2 to 7 p.m.

For information, contact Darwin Gilmore at 850-718-2270.