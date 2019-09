MARIANNA—Chipola Theatre will present “The Miracle Worker,” Oct. 17-20.

This classic tells the story of Anne Sullivan and her student, blind and mute Helen Keller.

The show will run Oct. 17-20. Tickets—$10 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under—go on sale Oct. 3. The show plays nightly at 7 p.m. with a Sunday, Oct. 20 matinee at 2 p.m. ACT Fund members may purchase tickets now.

For information, call at 850-718-2420.