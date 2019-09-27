FPTC participates in Washington Training Institute

Florida Panhandle Technical College recently sponsored Taylor Henley, U.S. Navy veteran and drafting student, to represent FPTC and SkillsUSA at the Washington Training Institute in Washington, D.C.

Offering advanced training to students and advisors that focuses on professionalism, communication and leadership skills, the Washington Training Institute allows SkillsUSA members to share their career and technical experiences with elected officials.

“This has been a huge opportunity to participate on a national basis and to share my experiences and those of students at Florida Panhandle Technical College with our elected officials,” said Taylor D. Henley, SkillsUSA Florida State Goodwill Ambassador, as she prepared to meet with Representative Matt Gaetz in his Washington D.C. office.

“We are proud of our participation and excellence in performance within the SkillsUSA framework,” says FPTC Director Martha Compton, “and students like Ms. Henley do a great job of evangelizing our efforts to promote career-path post-secondary educational opportunities such as those afforded here at Florida Panhandle Technical College.”

At present Florida Panhandle Technical College offers over 35 degree and certification programs and the college enjoys a high placement rate for graduates from the various skilled programs, including welding, electrical, audio production, multi-media design, medical administrative assistant, photography, culinary, cosmetology, networking, drone technology, nursing, drafting, law enforcement and public safety, digital media and continuing adult education.

“We offer the ability to develop a career instead of settling for a job,” says Compton, “and our motto has been ‘A Career in a Year’ for quite some time. We furnish a viable alternative to a four-year post-secondary education with the very real prospect of well-paid jobs.”

For more information about this story or the degree and certification programs offered at Florida Panhandle Technical College, drop by Student Services at 757 Hoyt Street in Chipley, call 850-638-1180 Extension 302, or visit us online at www.FPTC.edu.