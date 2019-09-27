FLHSMV mourns the loss of Trooper Tracy Vickers

“The entire FLHSMV family and his FHP brothers and sisters are heartbroken today as we mourn the loss of Trooper Tracy Vickers. Trooper Vickers was a leader within the patrol and his troop and served as a Field Training Officer, training and mentoring new troopers. He served central Florida and the state for just over 4 years, selflessly protecting Florida’s citizens and visitors. Please keep his family in your prayers.” — FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes and FHP Colonel Gene Spaulding

Trooper Vickers served more than 4 years with the Florida Highway Patrol. His first duty assignment was Troop K – Leesburg/Lake County and was later assigned to Troop K – Orlando/Orange County. He was also a Navy veteran.

Trooper Vickers succumbed to his injuries after a fatal crash this morning and was escorted by law enforcement to the Orange County medical examiner’s office.