State Board of Education approves instructional transparency rule

~ Requires Accountability to Ensure Instruction of the Holocaust, African American History, Hispanic Heritage, Civics and More ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran applauded the State Board of Education for requiring accountability in the delivery of important required instruction including Holocaust education, African American history, Hispanic heritage, women’s history, civics and more outlined in Florida Statutes. This initiative builds on Governor Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order 19-32 to ensure Florida students receive the best education in the nation. This rule will go into effect October 2019.

“Florida must rediscover the value of civics education – our founding principles are what has enabled a nation conceived in liberty to thrive. How can we ensure that government of the people shall not perish, if we fail to provide all students with the foundational knowledge needed for properly discharging the duties of citizenship?” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I commend the State Board of Education for voting to ensure each and every student receives a high-quality civics education, and have no doubt this rule will prepare Florida students for success.”

“I applaud the State Board of Education for taking swift action and voting to ensure high-quality civics and history education in every Florida classroom,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “The need for expanding and improving civic learning and democratic engagement is imperative – students who have a well-rounded education will be the next leaders of our nation. I thank Governor DeSantis for his commitment to ensuring Florida students are developed and engaged citizens that will work together towards a greater tomorrow. This new rule is just another step we are taking to ensure every student in Florida receives a world-class education.”

Highlights of Rule 6A-1.094124:

By July 1 of each year, each school district must submit a report to the Commissioner of Education that describes how instruction was provided for topics in section 1003.42(2)(a)-(n) and (p)-(t), F.S., during the previous school year.

This report shall contain: The specific courses in which instruction will be delivered for each grade level; and A description of the materials and resources utilized to deliver instruction.

Failure to comply with the requirements of this rule may result in the imposition of sanctions described in section 1008.32, F.S.