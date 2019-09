The 2019 Panhandle Fruit & Vegetable Conference is scheduled for October 2 & 3 in Fort Walton Beach. This year’s conference will feature four educational tracks, a trade show, and a post-conference tour. Breakfast and lunch are included in the ticket price for each day.

Agenda: Click here

For hotel reservations please call (850)737-2900 and reference the conference or go to Holiday Inn Express Fort Walton Central.