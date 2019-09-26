Coleman obit

Lorene “Renny” J. Coleman, age 66 of Cottondale, passed from this life on September 25, 2019 at Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama.

Renny was born on February 24, 1953 in Dewitt, Iowa to Robert and Gretchen Olson Schneckloth. She had lived in the Florida Panhandle since 1960 and was of the Catholic faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Gretchen Schneckloth; brother: Eddie Schneckloth; sister: Elaine Miller.

She is survived by her husband, Rick Coleman of Cottondale, Florida; one daughter: Georgia Lipford and husband Terry of Marianna, Florida; two brothers: Albert Schneckloth of St. Johns, Florida, James “Jim” Schneckloth and wife Ann of El Paso, Illinois; two grandchildren: Thomas Lipford and Justin Lipford.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Chipley, Florida with Fr. Philip Fortin officiating. Interment will follow in Cottondale Assembly of God Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.