Watson obit

Mrs. Janet Watson, 74 of Campbellton, FL passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, Jackson Hospital following a sudden illness.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Taylor officiating.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, 1 p.m. until time of service.

Janet was born in Trenton, NJ, moving to the Campbellton area where she met the love of her life David. A beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Janet loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed gardening especially staghorn ferns. Janet worked a number of years with JCARC and then retired from the Florida Department of Corrections.

She is predeceased by her parents Ralph and Marie Keet Anema, Sr., one son Terry David Watson, Jr. and one grandson John Allen Watson.

Survived by her husband, Terry “David” Watson, one son, Travis Watson and wife Marcey, one grandson, Ashton Watson, Campbellton; one brother Ralph Anema, Jr. and wife Linda, Lynn Haven, FL.