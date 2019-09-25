Thompson obit

Bernice L. Thompson, age 96 of Cottondale, FL, passed from this life on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her home. She was born on December 25, 1922 in Alford, FL to the late Pharo and Reathy (Brock) Seay.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Buford Thompson and step son, Lenny Thompson.

Survivors include, two daughters, Voncile Kent and husband Armond, Lucy Hoelzer, step son, Bennie Thompson and wife Melody, two sisters, Mildred Tharpe and Emma Seay, eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 A.M. with the funeral service to follow. Reverend Gino Mayo will officiate. Interment will be held at Salem Free Will Baptist Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.